PRWeek UK 30 Under 30: entry deadline extended

Click here for the 30 Under 30 submission form.

30 Under 30 is a showcase of young stars of PR - with successful candidates able to enter the Young PR Professionals category at the 2019 PRWeek UK Awards at no extra cost.

PR professionals aged under 30 can be nominated for inclusion in the prestigious list, which recognises those with the greatest potential to become industry leaders of the future – and those who have achieved greatness already.

Successful applicants will be photographed and interviewed for a special feature in the July edition of PRWeek UK. The photography will take place at the London office of Hanover Communications on the afternoon of Thursday 30 May, with a drinks reception and networking event afterwards.

A judging panel of industry experts will decide who makes the cut.

The cost of entry to 30 Under 30 is £300+VAT.

Criteria

Entry is open to any UK-based PR or public affairs professional aged under 30 on 12 July 2019, working either in-house or agency-side.

The online application form must be completed by a nominator (usually a line manager or similar); entries from nominees will not be accepted. Nominees must be available for the afternoon photoshoot on 30 May. Nominees must also be prepared to answer a short Q&A on themselves and be willing to be interviewed by PRWeek.

Please do not enter someone who is unable to attend the photoshoot in central London on 30 May, or anyone previously named in the 30 Under 30.

To enter, click here. For questions, please email Sian Morrison on sian.morrison@haymarket.com.