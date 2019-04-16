Case Study: PR campaign creates buzz around insect dog food launch

Greenhouse PR brought in vet and sustainability advocate Rory Cowlam to lend credibility to the brand, while cartoonist Yakai Du was commissioned to develop a short film and attention-grabbing GIFs to bring the concept of a carbon pawprint to life.

The agency's strategy included developing a narrative around the health and environmental benefits of insect protein, engaging influencers to switch their dog onto an insect diet, and building a community of ethical dog lovers on social media. Plus, the founder of Yora was positioned as a thought leader within the emerging insect food market.

A press launch and live taste test in Hyde Park featured five different breeds of dog eating the dog food made of insect protein, and provided photography and filming opportunities for a range of print and broadcast media.

It resulted in 130+ articles, 67,000 video views and a surge in enquiries from potential stockists in the UK and overseas. Coverage included more than 20 national features, 53 international features and nine broadcast interviews. It exceeded KPIs by 294 per cent overall.

Dean Richmond, founder of Pets Corner and investor in Yora, said: "Greenhouse smashed this launch out of the park. They demonstrated great insight and knowledge of the media landscape, resulting in widespread coverage across national, broadcast and international press."

The director of Greenhouse PR, Helen Bell, added that the launch had been incredibly rewarding, and demonstrated that consumers and dogs have the power to change the world.