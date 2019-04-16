Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Leading Tuesday morning’s news cycle: The Notre Dame Cathedral fire is finally out. Firefighters managed to save its famed façade and towers. French president Emmanuel Macron, in an emotional speech at the scene of the fire on Monday night, said: "I am solemnly telling you tonight: this cathedral will be rebuilt by all of us together." He said France will launch an international fundraising campaign to assist with the effort. Billionaires behind many of France's top luxury brands have pledged $339 million to help. LVMH Group, which owns Louis Vuitton, said Tuesday that the company, along with the family of CEO Bernard Arnault, would put up $226 million. LVMH will also make its creative and financial teams available to help with rebuilding and soliciting donations. The family of François Pinault, which controls brands including Gucci, has pledged an additional $113 million. (CNN)

YouTube is in trouble after a feature designed to combat misinformation linked the Notre Dame fire to the September 11 terrorist attacks. Underneath live streams of the fire, viewers in the U.S. and South Korea reported being served links to an Encyclopedia Britannica entry about the "September 11 attacks." A YouTube representative said the info was "triggered algorithmically and our systems sometimes make the wrong call." (Campaign)

Omnicom Group reported Tuesday morning that its PR agencies’ revenue decreased 0.5% organically in Q1 to $334.2 million, compared with Q1 2018. Overall revenue was up 2.5% organically in the period to $3.5 billion, including a 2% increase in the U.S. and a 6.1% rise for "Other North America." Omnicom owns and operates FleishmanHillard, Porter Novelli, and Ketchum, among others.

Here’s how Nike has fared across all social media platforms since Tiger Woods' historic comeback victory Sunday at the The Masters Tournament: The shoe brand received 494,200 mentions and 2 million engagements. Its slogan, #justdoit, was also one of the top ten hashtags on social, with 191,829 mentions. The commercial Nike aired after Woods’ victory is the number 35 trending video on YouTube and has been viewed 853,450 times on the platform. Since Sunday, TaylorMade, a golf club manufacturer and another sponsor of Woods, garnered 1,300 mentions and 4,800 engagements on social during the same time period, according to social media analytics firm Talkwalker.

We won’t see as much of AOC on social media anymore. On Yahoo News’ Skullduggery podcast, freshman Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said she’s given up Facebook and is cutting back on her use of Twitter and Instagram, because social media leads to "increased isolation, depression, anxiety, addiction and escapism." Being social savvy, however, did help AOCwin a seat in Congress. She added that personally giving up Facebook was "kind of a big deal" because she started her campaign there and it was her primary digital organizing tool. AOC was still pretty active on Twitter into Monday evening.