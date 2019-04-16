Red Consultancy strengthens audience insights offer with new role

The role has been created to strengthen the agency’s ability to offer clients 'robust and creative consultancy based on deeper audience insight and analysis'. Bowen (pictured) will work in Red’s planning unit.

Before Red, he held positions on both the agency and client sides in a career spanning more than 20 years.

At Kwittken London, Bowen ran the UK and European partner network for four years and oversaw the successful use of audience insight data and content-led strategies for corporate, B2B and consumer clients.

He has worked for multinational companies, SMEs and entrepreneurs including American Express and Unilever, and was a close advisor to the Northern and Shell Executive Board during the purchase and sale of Channel 5. Most recently, he has been providing senior comms consultancy to Warner Music, as well as creating and producing podcast series Dog ‘n’ Bone.

Ed Staples, Red Consultancy planning director, said: "Clients are demanding more meaningful strategic insight from all their agencies. Sam brings a commitment to using audience intelligence alongside strategic thinking to ensure that we continue to design comms campaigns which are as effective as possible."