Global yoga brand picks UK agency for CALM campaign

The Toast PR team will work with the national organisation that supports men experiencing mental health difficulties on the September launch of the #wearewarriors range of yoga mats and clothing at the Truman Brewery in East London. The agency will also work closely with CALM to obtain brand ambassador support for the campaign, including work to secure media and industry attendance at the launch event.

The campaign was created by Warrior Addict founder Judith Emanuel to support CALM through the sale of limited edition yoga apparel, including yoga mats designed by street artist Jade Spranklen.

Judith said Toast PR had the right approach from the start and shared their vision for making a difference with this campaign and supporting the work CALM does. As well as offering a range of yoga apparel designed specifically for men, Warrior Addict supports its community with video resources, enhanced content and a new app.

Toast PR managing director Julia Mitchell added: "We love working with great brands and people who are passionate about their work, and giving something back to the community, so it’s a delight to have been appointed to work with Warrior Addict on the #wearewarriors campaign to raise vital funds and awareness for CALM and the great work they do."