'What the hell do I know?': Should Boeing take Trump's advice and rebrand its 737 Max planes?

Boeing got some advice early Monday morning direct from President Donald Trump to fix its 737 Max planes, add some additional "great features," and rebrand the plane with a new name.

Trump, of course, tweeted out his tips to the aircraft manufacturer. He then (kind of) downplayed his marketing know-how, adding, "What do I know about branding, maybe nothing (but I did become President!)."

What do I know about branding, maybe nothing (but I did become President!), but if I were Boeing, I would FIX the Boeing 737 MAX, add some additional great features, & REBRAND the plane with a new name.

No product has suffered like this one. But again, what the hell do I know? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2019

Trump just can’t seem to butt-out of American brands’ business. For instance, he recently rebuked companies such as General Motors and Harley-Davidson when they closed plants or imposed layoffs.

He particularly can’t seem to stop opining on airline industry issues. Perhaps because he owned the Trump Shuttle airline from 1989 to 1992. Last month, following the second deadly crash of a Boeing 737 Max 8, Trump warned via tweet that "airplanes are becoming far too complex to fly."

What do you think of Trump’s latest advice to Boeing? Should it rebrand its 737 Max planes?