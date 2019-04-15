Bosch and Siemens owner appoints Smarts as lead comms agency

The account win will see Smarts take command of UK consumer communications campaigns across the Bosch, NEFF, Siemens and Gaggenau brands, to support the growth of BSH in the UK.

With the brief for each brand unique, the task is to produce 'innovative and arresting campaigns that will resonate with consumers', while remaining true to the individual personality of each brand.

"Smarts stood out for its robust understanding of our sector, the unique challenges faced by each of the individual brands and for the insight-led creative, which felt right for each individual brand,'' said Andrew Jones, marketing director at BSH UK and Ireland.

Managing partner at Smarts London, Helen Rainford, said that the agency was very proud to have won the pitch.

"The home appliance sector is one we know and understand well and it’s a privilege to represent iconic brands that are steeped in pioneering heritage for innovation," she said. "We’re excited about the creative challenges that lie ahead and I have every faith that our dynamic team will deliver."