Brand Film Festival London 2019: more speakers confirmed as event nears

Brand Film Festival London will showcase Europe’s most artistic, creative and effective work through branded content films - from three-second clips to long-form documentaries.

The festival will honour the agencies, brands, filmmakers and storytellers behind the films, which will be screened at the Brand Film Fesival event at Hawker House, London, on 1 May 2019.

As well as the Awards announcements, the day will include showcases of the shortlisted films, plus presentations from top speakers. The day will be split into three themed sections: craft, creativity and effectiveness.

The craft section will include presentations on:

The business case for diversity in brand film

Creating the future: brand film after 2020

Challenger brands: making the competition irrelevant

The creativity segment will look at:

Using brand film to amplify your corporate purpose

Using brand film to create emotional connection: Neuroscience meets film making on set

Targeting all age groups through brand film

The effectiveness strand will examine:

The Strength of Numbers: using data to create more compelling and effective brand films

Amplifying and distributing your brand film

Using influencers in brand film

Recently added to the speaker line-up are:

Joost Geurtsen, head of global brand partnerships at Insight TV, who will present on targeting all age groups through brand film

Sophie Bell, MD at film production company Lonelyleap, will speak about using brand film to create emotional connection

Jules Heynes, director at The Story Board, and Ben Lankester, founder and director of The Progress Film Company, will join the panel looking at brand film after 2020

Speakers and panellists previously confirmed include:

Tanja Adams, founding partner, Another Production

Heather Andrews, CEO, UK, Neuro Insights

Ben Bale, creative innovation director, Drum

Jamie Credland, SVP client strategy & marketing, The Economist Group

Dabasree Dasgupta, global brand director, Reckitt Benckiser

Samantha Fay, SVP global brand strategy, Guinness World Records

Leo Grey, CEO, Grey Consulting

Klare Kennett, assistant director, external relations, marketing and communications, RSPCA

Kate McArthur, head of marketing, Square

Leila Mountford, creative director, Lewis

Francis Oliver, head of creative, Sky

Ben Shaw, head of strategy, BBH

Laura Street, head of content, social media and PR, Collect+

Click here for more details and to book tickets for Brand Film Festival London 2019.

See the list of shortlisted films below - additional people and agency shortlists will be announced on the night.

Animated

Pokémon Planet for The Pokémon Company. Entered by Hope&Glory, other credit: Maverick Productions

Viva la Vulva for Essity. Entered by AMVBBDO, other credits: Somesuch & Co, Ketchum, Poke, Zenith, Trim Editing, Time Based Arts (below)

Yonkers Savings Bank for HSBC Global Communications. Entered by HSBC Now, other credit: MerchantCantos

B2B

ADDERLink Infinity Range Video for ADDER. Entered by Shoot You Video & Animation Production

Dr. Martens: Rebel soles for Dr. Martens. Entered by LifeWorks by Morneau Shepell

Identity for Pinn. Entered by The Edge Picture Company

In nuclear research, total well-being starts with safety for Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL). Entered by LifeWorks by Morneau Shepell

Naia for Eastman. Entered by Cell48, other credit: Jacqueline Bissett (illustrator)

Best Director

Babbel "An Alien Abroad" for Babbel. Entered by O Positive, other credits: Wieden+Kenney London

Imagine for easyJet. Entered by Riff Raff Films, other credits: VCCP, The Moving Picture Company London, The Factory

Nothing Beats a Londoner for Nike. Entered by Riff Raff Films, other credits: Wieden & Kennedy London, Final Cut, 750MPH, Time Based Arts

Best Performance

The Note for The Ritz-Carlton. Entered by Hearst Media Solutions

Viva la Vulva for Essity. Entered by AMVBBDO, other credits: Somesuch & Co, Ketchum, Poke, Zenith, Trim Editing, Time Based Arts

Best Post-Production

Dragon Challenge for Range Rover, Entered by Big Buoy/Big Chop, other credits: Spark 44, Carnage, Rogue Films

Erbauer Range Film for Kingfisher Plc. Entered by Ecstasy of Gold Ltd

Imagine for easyJet. Entered by MPC, other credits: VCCP, Riff Raff

#ShowYourEdge for Jaguar. Entered by WING London, other credits: CAA

The Boy and the Piano for John Lewis & Partners. Entered by MPC, other credits: Adam&eveDDB, Academy Films

Viva la Vulva for Essity. Entered by AMVBBDO, other credits: Somesuch & Co, Ketchum, Poke, Zenith, Trim Editing, Time Based Arts

Best Screenplay

Strangers' Reunion for The Ritz-Carlton. Entered by Hearst Media Solutions

Brand documentary

Aum’s Reunion: A lost child’s search for home for Google. Entered by Across the Pond

Build the Danish Way for Carlsberg. Entered by Armoury, other credits: Fold 7

Facebook: Beyond the Screen for Facebook. Entered by Hope&Glory, other credits TCO and Huck

Jaguar: Going Electric for Jaguar. Entered by Flying Mile Films

Minds Wide Open: unlocking the potential of the human brain for Tianqiao and Chrissy Chen Institute. Entered by MerchantCantos

Mushy's Story for Currys PC World. Entered by The Hook, other credits: JBL/Blue 449

The Land of Land Rovers for Land Rover. Entered by The Progress Film Company, other credits: Spark44

The Pioneers for HSBC. Entered by Hill+Knowlton Strategies, other credits: ZoomFiji

The soul of a violin for Bodegas Ramon Bilbao. Entered by Bodegas Ramon Bilbao, other credits: CINE 365 FILMS

Uber: Where to, Britain? for Uber. Entered by Gravity Road, other credits: Channel 4, Manning Gottlieb OMD, Faithful Hound

UWE Mental Health for UWE Bristol. Entered by Korro

Volvo CE and LEGO Technic join forces with children to imagine the future of construction equipment for Volvo Construction Equipment. Entered by SE10, other credits: Forsman & Bodenfors (below)

Woody Woodpecker - Bird Gone Wild for Universal Pictures. Entered by Nemorin Creative Film & Video

Branded Programme

Barclays "Card Freeze" with Capital FM for Barclays. Entered by Global Radio, other credits: OMD

Dear Dorothy for Jaguar Land Rover. Entered by Commotion

FA UNLCKD Series for Footasylum. Entered by Chief

Surroundings 001: Flava D - Lewisham for Shure. Entered by Crack Magazine

The Adventure Effect for Youth Hostel Association. Entered by Cubo, other credits: Secret Compass (production company)

The OMEN Esports Report from OMEN by HP for HP. Entered by DRUM, other credits: PHD Media

Tiny Kitchen x Ant-Man and the Wasp for Disney. Entered by Tastemade, other credits: OMD

Consumer Goods

Mushy's Story for Currys PC World. Entered by The Hook, other credits: JBL/Blue 449 (below)

Racing car vs. train Moscow" for JSC "Transmashholding». Entered by Communication group "MOTIVE"

Viva la Vulva for Essity. Entered by AMVBBDO, other credits: Somesuch & Co, Ketchum, Poke, Zenith, Trim Editing, 750mph, Time Based Arts

Corporate

BP, RISE for BP. Entered by PSONA Films, other credits: UNIT for Grade & Sound

Dear Dorothy for Jaguar Land Rover. Entered by Commotion

Gateway to the World for Mwani. Entered by The Edge Picture Company

Go home well for Shell Connected Pictures. Entered by TMW Unlimited, other credits: Connected Pictures

Have You Heard? for Tideway. Entered by The Edge Picture Company

Ice Cream for All for Northern Bloc. Entered by Northern Bloc, other credits: Iron Row Films

Life in the Glass Age for Corning. Entered by Cell48, other credits: MRM – McCann, SpeedVR, Spring Onion VFX, Primer, QLBeans

One Moment Of Courage for Goodman Masson. Entered by Goodman Masson, other credits: Beast London

Very Old Skateboarders for Facebook. Entered by Hope&Glory, other credits: Lewis Khan

Foreign Language

Another dream of yours for Larios. Entered by Pelonio, other credits: Garlic Films

Skittles launch Norway for Mars Nordic. Entered by JCP PR & Advertising, other credits: Kandidat Film

Funniest Film

Chabuddy CWC for Cricket World Cup. Entered by Black Shark Media, other credits: Ogilvy PR

Even Divas Are Believers for Hostelworld. Entered by Lucky Generals, other credits: Blink, The Mill, Stitch

Geek Island for UKTV Play. Entered by UKTV Creative and Taylor Herring, other credits: St. Mark's Studios

If Monopoly was real life for Hasbro. Entered by Jungle Creations, other credits: OMD UK

Palace 'Tokyo' for Palace Skateboards. Entered by MPC Creative, other credits: MPC

Healthcare

Making Gut Health Digestible for The Gut Stuff, Entered by Jones Knowles Ritchie, other credits: Resonate - Sound Design Company

Sorry for Sidra. Entered by The Edge Picture Company

You vs. Train: Tom's Story for Network Rail & British Transport Police. Entered by Pegasus, other credits: The Progress Film Company (below)

Viva la Vulva for Essity. Entered by AMVBBDO, other credits: Somesuch & Co, Ketchum"

Internal

Four Years Long for English Institute of Sport. Entered by Tilling Creative Group

Fremantle 24/7 for Fremantle Media. Entered by Ecstasy of Gold, other credits: Fremantle Media, Workplace by Facebook

Go home well for Shell. Entered by TMW Unlimited, other credits: Connected Pictures

Meet Amy for HSBC. Entered by The Edge Picture Company

Proud of us in 2018 for Northumbrian Water Group. Entered by Northumbrian Water Group

Selfridges Duke Street Project for Selfridges & Co. Entered by MediaWorks London Limited

Tick Tock for AstraZeneca. Entered by The Edge Picture Company

We Are Operations for HSBC Now. Entered by HSBC Global Communications, other credits: MerchantCantos

Issues and Crisis Management

Brides of the Well for WaterAid. Entered by Nucco Brain

Fighting Financial Crime - Drug Trafficking for HSBC. Entered by HSBC Global Communications, other credits: MerchantCantos

ICAM Lab Safety Films for ICAM - International Centre for Advanced Materials. Entered by Tilling Creative Group

Most Emotional Film

Armistice Day for Westminster City Council. Entered by TMW Unlimited, other credits: Westminster City Council

#bethegift for Nokia/HMD. Entered by Nucco Brain

Dear Dorothy for Jaguar Land Rover. Entered by Commotion Mushy's Story for Currys PC World.

Entered by The Hook, other credits: JBL/Blue 449

SAFER and Red2Green for Local Services Division. Entered by Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust, other credits: Featurephonicmedia

Viva la Vulva for Essity. Entered by AMVBBDO, other credits: Somesuch & Co, Ketchum, Poke, Zenith, Trim Editing, Time Based Arts

Within Indigo Walls for Cheong Fatt Tze – The Blue Mansion. Entered by Brace Productions Ltd

Music and Entertainment

Geek Island for UKTV Play. Entered by UKTV Creative and Taylor Herring, other credits: St Mark's Studios

Pokémon Planet for The Pokémon Company. Entered by Hope&Glory, other credits: Maverick Productions

Tiny Kitchen x Ant-Man and the Wasp for Disney. Entered by Tastemade, other credits: OMD

Very Old Skateboarders for Facebook. Entered by Hope&Glory, other credits: Lewis Khan (below)

Not-for-Profit/Giving Back

Armistice Day for Westminster City Council. Entered by TMW Unlimited, other credits: Westminster City Council

Nathalie McGloin – Making Motorsport for Everyone for Stanley Black & Decker. Entered by Stanley Black & Decker

Small Talk Saves Lives: Everyday Small Talk for Samaritans, Network Rail & British Transport Police. Entered by Pegasus, other credits: The Progress Film Company

The Adventure Effect for Youth Hostel Association. Entered by Cubo, other credits: Secret Compass

The Daily Mile - The Poem for The Daily Mile. Entered by Media Zoo, other credits: Ineos, ("supporter of The Daily Mile charity")

What We Do - brand film for Sightsavers. Entered by Sightsavers, other credits: Magneto Films Ltd

Where do you draw the line? for timeTo. Entered by Lucky Generals, other credits: Another Film Company, The Quarry, 750mph

Youth Employability for McDonald's. Entered by The Edge Picture Company

Public Affairs

How Long Would It Take You? (For Fire Door Safety Week) for British Woodworking Federation/Fire Door Alliance. Entered by Speed Communications

Sport

50 years on - Susie Goodall takes on the Golden Globe Race for DHL. Entered by Maverick Sports + Entertainment, other credits: Trunk, Coda, Light Colour Sound

Bring Your Fire for Dragons Rugby. Entered by Affixxius Films

Chabuddy CWC for Cricket World Cup. Entered by Black Shark Media, other credits: Ogilvy PR

Palace x Adidas 'Court Date' for Palace Skateboards. Entered by MPC Creative, other credits: MPC

Puma - We Are The Arsenal for Puma. Entered by Autobahn Productions, other credits: Knas, Pedro and James, Autobahn productions/Falca Production

SAP + Manchester City 'Who's The Blue?' for SAP, Manchester City. Entered by Momentum Worldwide, other credits: Burger Films, Dojo Filmhouse

#ShowYourEdge for Jaguar. Entered by WING London, other credits: CAA

The Pioneers for HSBC. Entered by Hill+Knowlton Strategies, other credits: ZoomFiji

Sustainability

Gansu for HSBC Now. Entered by HSBC Global Communications, other credits: MerchantCantos

Viral