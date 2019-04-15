Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Major industry news happened over the weekend: Publicis Groupe agreed to acquire data marketing company Epsilon for $4.4 billion. This deal marks the holding company’s biggest purchase to date and comes as Publicis unveiled a 1.6% decline in organic net revenue for Q1, although reported net revenues were up 1.7%. Arthur Sadoun, chairman and chief executive of Publicis, explained the deal to staffers in a video on Sunday. (Campaign)



March For Our Lives is taking its message to Times Square. For the next two weeks, the gun control advocacy group, formed in the wake of a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, will be sharing its message on series of billboards in Times Square. The billboards, which will run until the end of April, are "meant to be accessible to those willing to fight for safer communities, schools, concert venues, places of worship, and everywhere the threat of gun violence exists," explained Brendan Duff, a March For Our Lives organizer who handles PR for the movement. Read Duff’s full op-ed here.

The National Rifle Association filed a lawsuit accusing its ad agency Ackerman McQueen of refusing to comply with requests to justify its billings. The ad agency, which has been working with the NRA since the 1980s, said the suit is "frivolous, inaccurate and intended to cause harm to the reputation of our company." (WSJ)

Some "Game of Thrones" fans are not happy with HBO Go. The show’s much-anticipated return Sunday night was ruined for some viewers in the U.S., Mexico, and other parts of Latin America by issues with the streaming service late on Sunday, according to outages monitoring website Downdetector.com. "If you're having difficulty accessing #HBOGO in Latin America, please connect to live chat help.hbogola.com," HBO Go tweeted. Fans got emotional on Twitter. Brands were also very excited about the show’s return.

Nike released a Tiger Woods commercial, after he won the Masters for the fifth time Sunday and captured his 15th major title. "To think a 43-year-old who has experienced every high and every low, and has just won his 15th major is chasing the same dream as a 3-year-old," says the ad. Sponsors including Gatorade, AT&T and General Motors dropped Woods following news of his affairs nearly a decade ago.