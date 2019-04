Miller has worked at Vice Media for more than seven years in senior PR and comms roles across the UK and Europe.

Prior to Vice, he worked at PR and communications consultancy Anorak London, where he was a director of PR and digital.

Miller revealed his move to LinkedIn on the platform.

"In what feels like slightly meta news, I’m delighted to be joining LinkedIn next week to lead all external communications in the UK," he said.

PRWeek has approached Miller for comment.

More to follow.