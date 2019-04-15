Former CitySavvy MD Julian Rea launches new consultancy

The agency is focused on providing strategic communications support to financial services businesses, from global asset managers to emerging disruptors in the sector, working across traditional media and digital communications channels, as well as training and content creation services.

The launch comes after Rea completed the acquisitions of CitySavvy’s UK business. CitySavvy's Amsterdam operation is relaunching as Stark Narrative.

The full roster of clients represented by CitySavvy in the UK has transitioned to Liminal, along with the five-strong London team.

"At a time of significant change and uncertainty across the sector, the ability of financial services brands to communicate effectively via multiple channels has never been more important, and there is strong demand for those firms able to offer the best advice and support," said Rea, who was named in PRWeek's 30 Under 30 list in 2015.

"We’re not looking to reinvent the wheel, but we do want to really double down on the things we know are important to clients and contribute most to their success: quality of strategic thought, deep sector knowledge, proactive execution and a commitment to building long-term, trusted partnerships."

Rea has worked in corporate communications for 12 years. For the past five years he has been the managing director of CitySavvy’s UK business.