In brief: Ridgeview and Lancaster pick agencies, wins for Threepipe and PR Agency One, award for 'unsung hero'

Little Miss PR to launch vegan crispy snacks

PR consultancy Little Miss PR has been appointed to handle the press and publicity for Satisfied Snacks, launching its first product to the UK market. Roughs is a vegetable crispy snack that is vegan, gluten free, contains no added sugar and is 'at least one of your five a day'. In will launch in a variety of flavours: Beetroot and Goat’s Cheese, Tomato and Feta, Red Pepper and Walnut and Carrot and Kimchi.

Sport brand appoints KINC for UK Comms

KINC will handle Sole Technology’s PR, influencer and media activity throughout the UK, following a competitive pitch. The agency will foucus on etnies and éS footwear and clothing brands. With roots in skateboarding, etnies and éS have developed over the past 25 years to command a significant place on the streetwear fashion scene. KINC has been tasked with continuing that trend, 'unlocking new fashion and lifestyle audiences across diverse media channels and communities'. KINC MD Paul Knipe said: "Both the etnies and éS brands have influential stories to tell and we look forward to making a positive impact on their business."

PR Agency One to help with online florist growth

Retail and ecommerce specialist PR Agency One has been appointed by SerenataFlowers.com to implement its comms strategy as it embarks on a period of growth. The retailer has been operating in the UK since 2003 and is now one of the largest online flower retailers in the world, according to site visit data from SimilarWeb. The agency will focus on building brand awareness of SerenataFlowers.com among its key target audience, and improving the website’s organic performance. James Crawford, MD at PR Agency One, said he was confident the agency could help the business build on its success.

Coty-owned skincare brand appoints DeVries Global

Monaco-born skin and suncare brand Lancaster has hired DeVries Global to handle a forthcoming brand campaign this summer. The campaign spans traditional media relations, influencer engagement, social media and consumer events. Lancaster will sponsor Chestertons Polo in the Park this June, and music festival Calvi on the Rocks, held in Corsica each July. DeVries has been tasked with heightening brand awareness and elevating consumer perception, while highlighting Lancaster’s luxury credentials and its position as leader in sun protection. The brand has garnered a loyal following over the course of its 70-year history, including Grace Kelly.

Threepipe to launch the UK’s first 'cannabidiol' snack bar

Threepipe will create a PR campaign to coincide with cannabidiol (CBD) snack Nooro's exclusive launch into supermarket chain Planet Organic. Nooro was created by nutritionists and cannabis experts as a way to consume CBD on the go: each bar contains 25mg – or ‘your daily dose’ – of CBD. The non-intoxicating compound found in the hemp plant is a naturally occurring substance that imparts a feeling of relaxation and calm. The integrated campaign will drive awareness and sales of Nooro within Planet Organic, which also includes in-store sampling, store branding and influencer marketing programmes.

Addy Frederick wins Suzy Spirit Award

The Suzy Spirit Award seeks to recognise unsung heroes of PR and communications, acknowledging individuals who show exceptional character, determination and spirit. Now in its sixth year, the judges at last week’s PRmoment awards ceremony in London chose Frederick from a shortlist of five candidates. She is currently in a group communications role at Prudential, and was nominated by former BUPA colleague Juliette Roche. Colleague Aaron Bains said: "She genuinely cares about people and does a lot outside of work to help various communities, whether it’s young women getting into work or ethnic minorities". Addy mentors as part of the PRWeek BME PROs 2019 mentoring scheme, volunteers as a communications consultant for Path to Possibilities supporting education in Nigeria, and supported a group helping female domestic abuse survivors.

Kapranos PR expands drinks division

Specialist in food, drink and lifestyle brands, Kapranos PR has added English winemaker Ridgeview to its client roster. Founded in 1995, the company is operated by the second generation of the Roberts family and is the current ‘International Winemaker of the Year’ in the International Wine and Spirit Competition. Kapranos will be working with Ridgeview on some 'exciting initiatives' in the run up to the firm's 25th anniversary in 2020.