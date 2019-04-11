Revealed: PRWeek UK Best Places to Work Awards 2019 winners

This year's Best Places to Work Awards were presented this evening (25 April) at Sea Containers London, with winners including Missive, MullenLowe Salt and Brands2Life.

The process: Finalists in each category were chosen via online paper judging. Representatives of the shortlisted entrants later took part in 20-minute panel sessions with judges in their category. This decided the winners and highly commended entrants, as well as recipients of the ‘horizontal’ awards (Reward, Organisational Health, Culture and Mental Health).

This year, entrants can buy a bespoke benchmarking report < > offering expert insights into their business via feedback from two supporting organisations: CALM, the mental health charity; and REBA, the Reward & Employee Benefits Association, the membership body for reward and employee benefits practitioners.

PRWeek would like to thank CALM and REBA for their involvement, and the PRCA, CIPR, Instinctif and Golin for hosting the panel judging.

Thanks also to the judges: Elizabeth Bananuka, founder, BME PR Pros; Andrew Brown, corporate partnerships director, CALM; Alison Clark, consultant and non-executive director; Jackie Elliot, chairman, Cathcart Consulting; Jenni Field, president elect, CIPR; Phil Hayne, partner, REBA; Bibi Hilton, MD, Golin UK; Francis Ingham, director general, PRCA; Tali Kramer, partner, Instinctif; Alex Myers, founder, Manifest; Sorrel Shalet, head of people, Smart Energy GB; Charles Tattershall, CEO, Citypress; and Laura Weston, executive director, marketing and new business, Golin UK.

Finally, thanks to everyone who entered.

