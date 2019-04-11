Dubai-based TOH PR eyes-up Saudi and UK expansion

In an interview with PRWeek Middle East, Sophie Toh, founder and director of TOH PR, said both markets represent big business for the UAE firm, which currently manages clients including AirBnb, Boom Supersonic, Ferrari Middle East, Monte-Carlo SBM, Savills Middle East, Phillip Morris International and Skyscanner.

"We are incredibly proud of the calibre of the clients we represent and the length of our partnerships, especially for a relatively young, independent firm," said Toh. "I think a key achievement for me has been given the chance to grow the company to a mid-sized operation in eight fast-paced years, without external investment or the need to take on debt.

"We are now a team of 35, with just over sixty clients. We are not currently motivated by growth in terms of numbers, but I’m actively working on expanding our reach with a network of partnerships in Saudi Arabia and the UK; two markets I’d like to see us formally move into over the next 12 months.

"I would like to consolidate my UAE office and ensure that we remain a strong player in the region, working with the best clients we can and attracting the highest quality of motivated PR talent. I’m keen to explore opportunities in the Saudi market and also develop our client roster back in the UK, as I think that Brexit presents a strong opportunity to work with UK based brands needing to widen their marketing efforts outside of Europe."

Toh headed the property and design team at London-based consumer agency Luchford APM before moving to the UAE in 2009 where, two years later, she founded the consumer public relations agency.

"TOH is an award-winning consumer communications firm with its headquarters in the UAE. We’re very much a product of the region in the sense that our services have been shaped by the realities of a fast-growing and fast-paced Middle Eastern marketplace," she said.

"Hence, we are focused on impact and measurable results, turning insights into content and leveraging this through as many technologies and media channels as we have access to, or feel are relevant to the client in question.

"This approach allows us to offer value by being a leaner and more flexible alternative to other marketing costs and also ensures we can clearly demonstrate a positive influence to the bottom line of business."