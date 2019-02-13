MillerCoors comms VP: Bud Light did us 'a significant favor' with Super Bowl ad

GOLDEN, CO: Bud Light’s Super Bowl LIII ad, intended as a shot at Miller Lite and Coors Light for including corn syrup in their ingredients, has inadvertently benefitted the rival brewers, according to one of the beer brands.

"I don’t think we would have asked for [Bud Light parent Anheuser-Busch InBev] to attack us like this, but in a lot of respects, they have done us a significant favor," said Adam Collins, MillerCoors’ VP of communications and community.

Collins contended that Bud Light didn’t just attack MillerCoors’ beers, but took a pot shot at its ingredients and the farmers who grow them all over the country. Distributors for MillerCoors brands such as Miller Lite and Coors Light and in-house staffers have been "heavily engaged" with the brands’ response to Anheuser-Busch InBev, said Collins.

"They are ready for a fight with ABI," he added.

Coors Light revealed details this week about a nationwide #ToastToFarmers it is planning for Friday, the latest part of the brand’s multi-tiered response to Bud Light.

The company is inviting beer aficionados and farmers at participating bars across the country to join Coors Light in a nationwide happy hour and raise a glass in celebration of America’s hard-working farmers. MillerCoors leaders will be on-site in markets across the country to personally thank farmers.

"While recent conversations may have gone down a different path, we wanted to bring focus back to what makes beer so delicious and refreshing: the ingredients," Coors Light said in a statement sent by agency ICF Next.

Collins explained that Friday’s event would allow Coors Light to thank its farmers while engaging its network about a "really proud rallying moment."

"We also wanted to engage our entire network of distributors and employees in a moment to rally around our beers and our farmers," he added.

Collins said that the #ToastToFarmers has attracted significant natural engagement on Twitter. The National Corn Growers Association, which quickly responded to Bud Light after its Super Bowl ad expressing its disappointment on behalf of America’s corn farmers, has engaged with Coors Light on social media about Friday’s event. Other suppliers, such as Dekalb Asgrow Seed, have also joined the conversation.

Friday’s planned #ToastToFarmers is the latest initiative by a rival beer brand to respond to Bud Light’s Super Bowl spot.

Raise a cold one with #DEKALB #Asgrow this Friday as we join @CoorsLight & salute you with the National #ToastToFarmers. Follow us this week to see how YOU can be a part of this conversation! https://t.co/gKDOXqCmre — DEKALB Asgrow Seed (@Asgrow_DEKALB) February 12, 2019

Before Sunday night’s Grammy Awards, country music duo Brothers Osborne kicked off the #ToastToFarmers with a sponsored tweet, saying they were "raising a toast to the farmers who bring the brews and grub to the table."

"We have a relationship with Brothers Osborne and have for some time," said Collins. "Their pre-show routine involves a couple of Coors Light tall boys for every concert, so it was a natural fit for them and for us."

Last week, MillerCoors took out a full-page ad in The New York Times to defend itself after Bud Light’s spot. Bud Light then used Twitter to throw shade specifically about corn syrup, implying it is a cheap ingredient used as filler to save money.

Later last week, Bud Light posted a tweet mocking Pete Marino, MillerCoors' chief public affairs and communications officer, after he called Bud Light out for using corn syrup in its Bud Light Orange and Bud Light Lime brands