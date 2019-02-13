What is an influencer? (Even the PR industry can't seem to decide)

Added 59 minutes ago by Rob McKinlay

PRWeek has heard so many different definitions of what constitutes an 'influencer', so we decided to ask those who really should know. The responses left us none the wiser...

News Analysis
BBC's Panorama focused on social media influencers, including those promoting false claims by Skinny Coffee
BBC's Panorama focused on social media influencers, including those promoting false claims by Skinny Coffee

Since the modern version of the term was first introduced, 'influencers' have gradually eked their way into the mainstream but, as the sector matures, the media (and the layperson) seem no closer to working out exactly what it means.

Recent TV coverage – including Netflix's recent Fyre Festival documentary and this week's BBC Panorama on the subject – have brought influencers into even sharper focus but, according to the industry professionals we asked, the definition remains blurred.

An influencer is "someone who creates unique content that reaches and engages people within a specific target audience", says Katy Blake, a social media strategist at digital marketing consultancy Anchor Social. She adds: "They may also curate content, but they have to be making their own content, too. They might talk about more than one area, but I'd expect them to generally be quite well linked."

Blake was eager to stress the importance of the relationship between the content curator and their audience.

"Influencers hold the ability to make people stop scrolling for their content, and to build relationships that mean the followers know and trust the influencer," she says. "Without the engagement, there is no way to measure how much sway the influencer actually has over their audience."

Blake also dismissed the idea of taking the term literally: "You can't be an influencer just because you can get a message in front of a lot of people, in my opinion." 

McDonald's UK claimed its recent Big Mac Bacon campaign, featuring Jamie & Harry Redknapp was its 'most-successful piece of influencer content to date' – but are the football personalities really 'influencers'?

According to Karmarama's social and influencer lead, Katie Hunter, we should be going be going back to basic definitions.

"An influencer to me is anyone with influence in its purest form," she says, "whether that’s because they’re an inspiring speaker, a force for social good, a respected artist, a leading gamer or an expert in travel."

Hunter baulks at the sector's portrayal in the media: "We definitely need to stop thinking about ‘influencers’ as YouTube celebrities, Insta-stars or a way to buy quick reach or advocacy. A lot of the coverage recently (often negative, let’s be honest) focuses on a very shallow pool of (often very famous) creator talent that certainly isn’t representative of the enormous breadth and endless possibilities open to us through influencer marketing now."

However, Ketchum's Ben Owen disagrees: "They predominantly are social media users, with a high following, who promote a brand’s products and service by creating their own content on various media outlets such as Instagram or YouTube."

He also add an alternative definition: "An influencer can also be off social media channels, a renowned figure in the public eye eg. celebrity, royalty, sports star who can influence others naturally with their behaviours, possessions or acts. For example, the Duchess of Cambridge is an 'influencer' on ladies fashion."

PRWeek took to Twitter in the hope of clearing things up, but responses were equally polarising.

Some decided it was pretty straightforward:

Others offered the more narrow perspective:

Elsewhere, many took the word literally, claiming it's a broader church:

The term also – perhaps increasingly – attracted a degree of cynicism (and much-needed humour):

Finally, perhaps summing up our findings, maybe we all just have to admit that it means more than one thing:

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Get our email newsletters

Popular Content

News by Sector