Watch Moe's PR and marketing staff read mean tweets about a menu change

Moe’s Southwest Grill wants its fans to know that its marketing and PR team is always listening. In fact, the Mexican fast-casual chain made a video showing its staffers reading mean tweets about its decision to remove white chicken from its menu last year.

Moe’s is bringing white meat back to its menu nationwide on Tuesday, and the chain is rolling the video out across its social channels this week.

The brand saw a 334% increase in year-over-year chicken conversations on social media and more than 6,000 messages asking the chain to bring it back, according to a statement from Moe’s.

Watch the marketing and comms team react to the mean tweets directed specifically at them: