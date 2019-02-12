Breakfast Briefing: 6 things for PR pros to know Tuesday morning

Omnicom Group’s PR firms reported a 1.5% organic revenue increase in Q4 2018 and were up 1.8% for the full year. The holding company’s worldwide revenue dipped 2.2% to $4 billion in Q4 and increased 0.1% for the full year to $15.3 billion. In Q4, net income increased 56.9% to $399.2 million, and also rose 21.9% for all of 2018 to $1.3 billion. The holding company numbers beat analysts’ estimates. (Seeking Alpha)

Spain-headquartered firm Llorente & Cuenca closed 2018 with total global fee earnings of $43.3 million, equating to a net growth of 6% in comparison to the previous year. The firm has nine offices in Latin America, as well as bases in Miami, New York, and Washington, DC, to serve Latin America. That market accounted for 60% of the company’s total revenue last year. Growth stood at 10.7%, when excluding exchange rate depreciation seen in markets such as Argentina and Brazil, according to a release from Llorente & Cuenca.

Remember YMCA's hard-hitting One Number Different spot? The Y's CMO Valerie Barker Waller told PRWeek the comms strategy behind the video, which featured neighborhoods with nearly identical zip codes yet dramatically different socioeconomic realities. She also shared the campaign's impressive results, such as racking up more than 55,000 likes on social media thanks to influencers. Check out the campaign case study here.

It’s day 12 of Black History Month, and another fashion brand has pulled product after people complained it resembles blackface. On Monday afternoon, Katy Perry Collections removed from its website two shoe designs, following criticism on social media. Perry said she was "saddened" the shoes were being compared to blackface and said her "intention was never to inflict any pain." Gucci and Prada recently came under fire for similar missteps.

A BET tweet led Nicki Minaj to cancel her appearance at the BET Experience Concert. In a Sunday tweet, BET wrote that Minaj was "being dragged by her lacefront" following Cardi B’s Grammy win for best rap album. On Monday, Minaj tweeted that she won’t perform at the concert of BET Awards. BET deleted the tweet and apologized to Minaj.

Congressional negotiators reached an agreement to prevent a government shutdown last night. The deal would include nearly $1.4 billion for barrier funding along the U.S.-Mexico border, far short of the $5.7 billion President Donald Trump wanted for the wall. Trump didn’t say much about the deal during his El Paso, Texas, rally Monday night, which focused on immigration and border issues.