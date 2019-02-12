Menacing take on normal life for sexual consent campaign

Norfolk and Suffolk Constabularies have joined forces for the #ThisIsNotConsent campaign.

It is centred on several short films being shown on Instagram Stories and other social-media platforms over the coming weeks.

The campaign uses routine occasions, such as getting changed after a football game, and shows how force and threats turn them into abusive – and illegal – situations. Abusive

A new film will be released each week, serving as a powerful analogy for the issue of consent in a sexual relationship.

The first of the five films was released last Tuesday, during Sexual Abuse and Violence Awareness Week.

It portrays a drunk couple happily returning from a night out with a takeaway pizza. The woman passes out on the sofa and her boyfriend tries to force-feed her pizza in an unsettling scene of escalating anger and aggression – a recurring feature of the films. If someone is unconscious, asleep or not able to communicate, they haven’t given you their consent. Our campaign aims to ensure that you are clear on what consent looks like and that it is always sought. #ThisIsNotConsent https://t.co/obBRj4Qc5u pic.twitter.com/yU1H14o8nG — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) 5 February 2019 This week’s film, released today, shows a woman trying to force her boyfriend to drink a glass of orange juice.

Hard-hitting The campaign aims to use the analogies to highlight the importance of consent and ultimately reduce the incidence of sexual and serious sexual assaults.

The films to be released over the coming weeks will show variations on the theme of people being forced to do something against their will, such as a man being made to wear a jumper, a woman forced to use lipstick, and a woman force-fed a piece of chocolate brownie after glancing at a man giving away free samples in a supermarket.

The campaign is primarily aimed at teenagers and young adults (13- to 25-year-olds) in Norfolk and Suffolk, and is being promoted across traditional and social media, as well as via presentations in schools.