Redknapps' Big Mac Bacon barny is McDonald's 'most successful influencer content'

It’s also caused a rift in the Redknapp family, with son Jamie pushing his old man Harry to bring home the bacon.

The former Liverpool midfielder tells Redknapp senior it’s like playing in an 11-a-side match with a 12th man, something Jamie surely remembers from his Anfield days.

While the esteemed manager and wheeler-dealer could see the value in that, he wasn’t willing to give it a crack and stuck to and old school Big Mac as the pair order in a McDonald’s drive thru. Curiously, this was washed down by a pair of strawberry milkshakes.

The campaign, by Red Consultancy, has "been met with public, celebrity and media praise", with the one-minute video achieving two million organic views in the first 48 hours, and a completion rate of 32 per cent.

"With over one million organic views in the first 24 hours, the Harry and Jamie Redknapp content is our most-successful piece of influencer content to date and truly kicked the campaign off in style," McDonald’s UK and Ireland head of campaigns Louise Page said.

"The public response has been fantastic and has been reflected in sales of Big Mac – with and without bacon. Generating this much excitement for a product that has been sold in the UK for 45 years isn’t an easy brief – but I am delighted with the results so far and excited with what’s still to come."

Red Consultancy director Georgie Chapman said the campaign had resulted in more than 200 pieces of national media coverage already and over 500,000 social engagements.

"The McDonald’s team at Red Consultancy have worked with the client and a host of celebrity faces and talented influencers, bringing the Big Mac debate to life. The best bit [is] there’s more grand Big Mac news and content to come," she added.

The Big Mac Bacon campaign runs until 19 March and will feature more influencer activities and regionalised news.

Which side of the fence do you sit on: #StillABigMac or #NotABigMac?