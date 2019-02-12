Yorkshire agencies merge to form property PR specialist

Resolve Public Affairs and PilgrimPR have united to form Royal Pilgrim Communications.

The combined entity will be headquartered in Leeds and have satellite offices in York and Sheffield, working across the UK.

The two founding directors, Scott Royal and Ben Pilgrim, have more than 40 years' combined communications experience, specialising in working within the built environment sector.

The company works for property firms including Henry Boot Developments, Caddick Group, Palace Capital PLC and Bruntwood. Royal Pilgrim Communications specialises in PR, community and stakeholder engagement, public affairs, design and marketing.

"Royal Pilgrim Communications will provide a unique service to clients by pooling our skills and experience. Both companies work for many of the leading names in the development and regeneration sectors and have gained good reputations for getting positive results for clients," said Royal, who takes up the post of Royal Pilgrim Communications founding director.

Pilgrim, who is also a founding director of the merged agency, said: "By joining together we can scale new heights and achieve even more. This merger will build on the success both firms have had in the property industry and we intend that the outcome for clients will be a high-quality service, much like when Mr Rolls met Mr Royce!"