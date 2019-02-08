Former FTI strategic comms CEO Ed Reilly joins Dentons

NEW YORK: Law firm Dentons has hired Ed Reilly, former CEO of FTI Consulting’s strategic communications segment, as a senior adviser.

Reilly stepped down as the FTI segment’s CEO in 2017, replaced by Mark McCall, who previously led strategic communications in the Americas. Reilly then served as a senior adviser to FTI, focused on client development and growth.

"[Reilly] has been working with the leadership team at Dentons for several years as an outside adviser," said Astrid Egerton-Vernon, global director of communications at the law firm. "In joining us as a senior adviser, he continues to work with our leadership team on many of our growth initiatives. We’re delighted to have him on board."

Dentons has made headway into spaces typically occupied by communications firms in recent years. In 2017, it launched the Nextlaw Global Public Affairs Network. The group connects clients with hundreds of public affairs shops and law firms worldwide, according to its website. Dentons also launched a crisis management consultancy called Wirthlin in 2013 in a partnership with advisory firm Wirthlin Worldwide International.

Reilly joined FTI in 2006 when the business advisory firm acquired financial comms shop Financial Dynamics. Reilly was an MD at the time of the $260 million deal.

"We owe a great deal to [Reilly] – his focus on the intersection of market forces, public policy, and reputation has helped lead to FTI’s differentiated position in the strategic communications industry," an FTI spokesperson said in a statement. "We thank him for all he has done for FTI, wish him the best in this new chapter, and are grateful we’ll still get to work together."

Reilly was on the shortlist for Agency Global Professional of the Year at the 2018 PRWeek Global Awards.