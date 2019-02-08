Breakfast Briefing: 5 things to know Friday

In a blog post on Medium yesterday, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said American Media Inc., the publisher of the National Enquirer, tried to extort and blackmail him. AMI, he said, wanted him to stop looking into how the Enquirer got its hands on his private messages. (Associated Press) After the post came out, journalist Ronan Farrow posted a similar story, also about threats from AMI. (Mediaite)

Saudi Arabia has tried to partner with Western news outlets to reshape its image, the Wall Street Journal Reports. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Journal says, met in August with Vice Media executive Chairman Shane Smith on a yacht in the Red Sea.

Kellyanne Conway talked about surviving in the Trump White House with the UK’s Telegraph. 'The other's are all gone,' she told the paper, referring to a picture on the wall of her and other White House insiders, including Steve Bannon, Reince Priebus and Sean Spicer. (The Telegraph)

Facebook has killed a program meant to attract teen users. Recode reports that last week the company told the team working on the initiative that several projects would be shut down. One was a meme program meant for high school kids called LOL.

Gannett’s board of directors is fighting a proxy fight with MNG/Digital First Media, Gannett said Thursday. MNG/Digital First Media is a hedge fund-owned company with a reputation for gutting newspaper staffs. Gannett owns USA Today along with more than 1,000 daily and weekly newspapers in the U.S. and was one of several media companies that cut staff recently. (USA Today)