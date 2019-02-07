Breakfast Briefing: 5 things to know Thursday

Publicis Groupe is making leadership changes after a challenging year. Campaign reports that in results announced Wednesday, Publicis' revenue fell by 3.9% in 2018 to €8.96bn. The company also announced it has promoted Nigel Vaz and Steve King and hired Lloyds Banking Group marketer Ros King.

The Trump 2020 team is hiring. CNBC reports the team is looking to fill dozens of roles including comms director and press secretary. According to the report, some current White House employees are talking to the campaign.

Facebook has drawn the ire of German antitrust authorities. On Thursday morning they ruled that when Facebook combines user data from different sources via likes and shares, it is violating European regulations and is guilty of "exploitative abuse." The ruling comes from Germany’s Federal Cartel Office, or Bundeskartellamt. (Associated Press.)

When will the corn syrup madness end? First, in Super Bowl ads, Bud Light called out rival brands for using corn syrup in their beer. Then the National Corn Growers Association jumped in calling out Bud Light on Twitter.

And though Bud light initially issued a statement supporting the corn growers, on Wednesday Bud Light used Twitter to throw shade specifically on corn syrup, implying it was a cheap ingredient used as filler to save money.

A Japanese CEO promised to stop tweeting and his company’s stock went up. The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Yusaku Maezawa, the CEO of fashion e-commerce company Zozo, promised to stop tweeting in an announcement he tweeted Thursday. In addition to the obvious Elon Musk comparisons, Yusaku has previously said he plans to fly around the moon on one of Musk’s spacecraft.