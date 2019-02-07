Boots hires new director of brand and communications

Adam Zavalis, UK marketing director at Aldi, has been appointed by Boots UK as director of brand and communications.

Zavalis will join the health and beauty retailer on 25 February and report to UK marketing director Helen Normoyle.

Since Zavalis joined Aldi in April 2013, the supermarket has roughly doubled its market share of UK groceries from about 3.7% to 7.5%. Zavalis has been responsible for launching a series of campaigns, including three years of Christmas ads featuring popular mascot Kevin the carrot.

Before Aldi, Zavalis worked agency side, spending eight years as group account director at McCann Erickson.

Normoyle said: "I’m delighted to welcome Adam to Boots. He brings a lot of valuable experience to the role and, as we celebrate the 170th year of Boots this year, I, and my colleagues, look forward to working with him to take this amazing brand into the future."

This article first appeared on PRWeek sister title Campaign