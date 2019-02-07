Five Campaigns We Liked in January: your winner revealed

A titanic struggle between PRWeek's five favourite campaigns in January was won – with more than 1,600 votes – by National Geographic's Missing Cat campaign. PR agency Tin Man executed the stunt, which involved a giant 'missing cat' poster that will gradually disappear over time, tragically mimicking what's happening to the world's lion population.

In a close second, still with more than 1,200 votes – typically enough to win most contests – was Help for Heroes' Cut the Clock campaign, which projected a giant clock across the Tower of London on Blue Monday to raise awareness of the four-year delay it takes armed forces veterans to seek help for mental health issues and PTSD.

See the full results below and find out more about the winning campaign:

National Geographic – Missing Cat

Losing a family pet can be a traumatic experience, but what about losing the 'king of the jungle'? National Geographic has turned the humble missing cat poster into a giant 260 sq ft-sized campaign to highlight the plight of lions, which have disappeared from 90 per cent of their historic range.

Nat Geo - Missing Cat Poster from Tin Man on Vimeo

These huge posters will appear, and then disappear, in several major cities around the UK, urging the public to act before it is too late. The idea and execution was carried out by Tin Man, while renowned street artist Dean Zeus Colman used 100 pieces of chalk, eight cans of spray chalk and more than two litres of paint to create the eye-catching posters.

