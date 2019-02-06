Brian Wieser joins Group M to lead business intelligence

Group M has hired Pivotal Research Group analyst Brian Wieser as global president of business intelligence.

Starting this week and reporting to Group M global CEO Kelly Clark, Wieser will deliver insights to clients on markets, audiences, partners, and platforms, as well as supply and demand dynamics.

Wieser, who has been at Pivotal for nearly eight years, has mainly worked in financial research, but he also previously held the role global director of forecasting at Interpublic’s Magna Global.

"Brian has deep understanding of economic and industry dynamics, consumer behaviors, media partners, and technology platforms," Clark said. "He is uniquely suited to create insightful analysis that will help our clients make marketing investment decisions."

"There is no better opportunity to help shape the future of marketing and advertising than this role with Group M and WPP," Wieser said. "The entire advertising industry is dealing with the consequences of technology-driven disruption and every day the rules for how brands go to market are being rewritten."

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.