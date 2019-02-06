Europe's 'largest' digital healthcare provider appoints UK agency

Founded in 2011, Zava has become the biggest provider of digital healthcare in Europe, offering online GP consultations and fast delivery of prescription treatments.

The London-headquartered company operates in six different markets: the UK, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Ireland.

Third City is tasked with growing brand awareness among UK consumers, where to date the company has had a B2B focus.

The agency has been asked to deliver a purpose-driven campaign encompassing media, content, influencer relations, as well as assisting with Zava’s social strategy.

"Third City really got under the skin of our business and understood what we were trying to achieve; they’re also able to offer consumer, corporate and digital expertise, which makes them a great partner for us," Zava head of PR Victoria Meinertz said.

Third City founding partner Mark Lowe said: "Zava understand what people will want from healthcare in the future and how to use technology to deliver that. It’s great to be able to add another successful tech disruptor to our client list."

Third City recently won financial services provider OneFamily. The award-winning financial mutual offers a range of products, including investments, insurance and specialist mortgages, with products designed to help families save for everything from buying a home to saving for university.

Third City is tasked with growing brand awareness among all UK consumers, particularly teens, young adults, parents and the over 55s. It will deliver an ongoing PR programme encompassing media, content and campaigning.

The agency has also won an ongoing retained contract with online education platform MyTutor to be their UK agency covering consumer corporate, influencer relations and education media. The brief is to encourage more parents to take up tutoring through their offering.

