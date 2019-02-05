North 6th Agency launches content, strategy group

NEW YORK: North 6th Agency has launched a content and strategy group after a year in stealth mode.

The group debuted at the start of the year after it had the "right people" in place following an "influx of requests for content development and executive media training," said CEO Matt Rizzetta.

Its services include ghostwriting and bylined content development, corporate messaging, strategic and crisis comms, marketing and branding strategy, speechwriting, executive media training, and employee comms.

Rizzetta said the content and strategy group is leaning into the journalism roots of its leader, EVP of strategy Lori Ruggiero, a two-time Peabody Winner who has worked at Al Jazeera, ESPN, Fox, and CNN, as well as content manager Sean Hutchinson, who worked at Vice.

N6A, which has offices in New York and Toronto and is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, hired Ruggiero in 2016 as SVP, and Hutchinson joined July 2018, according to his LinkedIn. Their skills dovetail nicely with clients’ demands for "speed and scale," Rizzetta said.

"Some clients, who previously hired us for media relations or a combo of that and awards and speaking engagements, now see a need to deliver content at speed and scale," he added.

The kind of content that N6A develops is part of a broader marketing mix, Rizzetta said.

For example, a PR client once asked for a contributed byline for a trade publication. Ruggiero’s group ghost wrote the article, got it published, and the piece was used as an asset for other advertising campaigns. The article was disseminated across social media, sometimes as a recruiting tool that was targeted toward certain users, Rizzetta said. The sales team used the copy for soundbites and shared the quotes with the PR team to use in their own pitches for thought leadership programs.

One of the group’s most prominent clients is Alibaba Cloud, which tapped N6A for content development and case study content in Q4 2018 to support its U.S. brand objectives, Rizzetta said. Other clients include consumer insights company Toluna, behavioral marketing startup BounceX, Nyack College, and event marketing platform Splash.