PRCA appoints Leggetter as inaugural global president

Leggetter has spent more than 25 years in international public relations consultancy and has ben the UK CEO of three global firms (Porter Novelli, FleishmanHillard and GolinHarris), as well as international chairman of Bite.

Most recently he spent 11 years as chief executive of AMEC, a position he left in December.

He has been the winner of the 2018 PRCA Mark Mellor Award for Outstanding Contribution to the PR industry and the AMEC Don Bartholomew Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Communications Measurement and Evaluation industry.

In his new role, which begins later this month, he will focus on international membership development and work alongside PRCA director general Francis Ingham to grow existing PRCA regional offices in South East Asia, the Middle East and North Africa.

Leggetter's role also includes creating new associations in other regions of the world and improving the commercial value of the PRCA’s work, including its responsibility for delivering the ICCO Global Summit and the ICCO Global Awards.

"Barry Leggetter will be a fundamental part of the PRCA’s drive to build on our status as the world’s largest PR association, and to expand our offering to other parts of the world. He will transform us from an international organisation to a truly global one," Ingham said.