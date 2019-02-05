Zoopla returns to Instinctif Partners with expanded brief

The new account, awarded after a competitive pitch, is a consolidation of both trade and consumer PR. Brands2Life has held the consumer brief since 2016 and did not repitch for the expanded account.

The appointment follows Zoopla acquisition by US private equity firm Silver Lake for £2.2bn in May 2018.

Instinctif said it will work with the company’s PR manager Tim Vooght and recently-appointed chief marketing officer Gary Bramall, as the business looks to grow its customer base among both agents and consumers.

The agency added that it will work with Zoopla’s new research and insights division, and focus on drawing attention to the firms’ complementary products and services for agents and developers.

Laura O’Connell, managing partner at Instinctif, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to once again welcome Zoopla back to the Instinctif family. The business is at a pivotal point and we are pleased to be able to provide strategic support which aligns with their core objectives. Their return demonstrates that in the current market, sector knowledge and contacts are key, as is having an agency which understands and can advise on a multi-channel approach that reaches audiences through a range of means."

Giles Fraser, co-founder of Brands2Life, said: "We’ve thoroughly enjoyed three great years helping build the Zoopla brand and are incredibly proud of our work with them. We wish them all success with their new agency."

Zoopla's various apps, data products and websites attract 50 million visits per month.