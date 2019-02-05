Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know Tuesday morning

Here’s a peek behind the curtain at Burger King’s Super Bowl social media war room. The MullenLowe team tasked with creating social media buzz around the #EatLikeAndy spot wrote a "diary" entry for PRWeek on what they did on game night, real-time efforts, and how they prepared for it all.

Sacramento Kings’ social media team embraced the boring on Monday night, inspired by Super Bowl LIII. During their 127-112 win against the San Antonio Spurs, the Kings shared generic, regular plays from the game the entire night, rather than tweeting out highlights like they normally would. Some of the less-than-amazing tweets even tagged sponsors such as Chick-fil-A and Lexus.

In the spirit of yesterday’s thrilling #SuperBowl, we’re going to make sure you see only the absolute most exciting highlights during tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/p9WeOkxsPH — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 5, 2019

Look out for President Donald Trump’s second State of the Union address tonight. Here are five questions likely to be answered during the speech. Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams will deliver the Democrat response. Read up on Trump’s guests here, and this is who members of Congress are bringing. Current Congresswomen have been urged to wear white to the speech.

Slack has filed to go public. The $7.1 billion workplace communication platform submitted its registration on Monday for a "proposed public listing" with the Securities and Exchange Commission, according to CNN.

A firm focused on looking into the backgrounds of entertainment figures before hiring decisions are made has just launched. Foresight Solutions, started by sister company Principal Communications, will rely on cybersleuths at Edgeworth Security, a consulting firm staffed by former government intelligence experts, according to The New York Times.