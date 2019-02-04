Which brand won the Super Bowl social media game on Sunday?

Chances are, while you were watching Super Bowl LIII, you had one eye on the TV, the other on Twitter.

The social network held #BrandBowl53, rewarding brands that cut through the noise on the platform during the game. Some highlights included Planters’ @MrPeanut, which had the highest percentage of all brand related Tweets during #SB53; @FranksRedHot, a brand without a national TV spot that drove the highest percentage of brand conversation during the event; @BudLight, which drove the highest velocity of most Tweets-per-minute during #SB53; and @Verizon, which drove the most video views on a single Tweet.

