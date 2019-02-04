Former Kantar execs join Cision's EMEA leadership team

The pair, who will be located in London, join from Kantar Media - the global intelligence business WPP is trying to sell.

As managing director, Low is responsible for driving strategy and go-to-market execution across Cision's EMEA region. Cision said this involves delivering international customer needs to meet the global demand for Cision products.

Fawcus will be responsible for implementing long-term business strategies to increase revenue and operational excellence for Cision EMEA.

"Peter and Keir bring an established track record of operational excellence and combined five decades of industry experience to their positions at Cision," Cision chief executive Kevin Akeroyd said.

"Their in-market expertise in the EMEA region will be instrumental as we expand our global leadership in Earned Media Management – the unification of technology, data, measurement and analysis to modernise the comms function from an expense into a business driver for organisations around the world."

An industry veteran

Low has more than 20 years of experience developing multinational organisations and was one of the founders and CEO of Precise Media Group, where he led the company through a period of rapid growth resulting in its acquisition by Kantar Media.

He subsequently worked as chief strategy officer at Kantar Media, where he led the integration of the company’s monitoring and evaluation businesses in Europe.

He has also had stints as CFO and managing director of PR Newswire Europe, where he spearheaded the company’s business expansion across Europe.

Low has also held senior executive positions at Prudential UK, Total Oil and United Business Media, as well as serving as former chair of the UK Media Monitoring Association (UKMMA) and director at the International Association for Measurement and Evaluation of Communication (AMEC).

Low said: "As managing director of EMEA, I will develop and implement new strategies across the region to further drive and support Cision's vision for the future of Earned Media worldwide."