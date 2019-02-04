Women's health brand appoints agency to lead refresh campaigns

The agency will assist the company, which manufactures and distributes brands including Balance Activ and Gluco, to relaunch its products using digital, social, PR and influencer campaigns.

For Balance Activ the agency's brief will be to raise awareness of bacterial vaginosis – an under-recognised condition that often goes untreated – in a thought-provoking and disruptive way, by developing creative and content for use across paid, owned and earned media.

Meanwhile, Gluco will be rebranded and relaunched. Brands2Life's job will be to extend its consumer base from diabetics to those who are simply tired and in need of a boost.

BBI Healthcare said the agency was an ideal partner because it understood the business and could use its team to maximum effect across multiple channels.

Brands2Life launched a new health and wellbeing practice in September, led by Emily Thomas, a former senior comms manager at pharma multinational Bayer.

The launch was prompted by the expansion of the agency's healthcare portfolio, which includes RB, Medidata and Heartflow, over the past year.

Thomas said of the latest win: "We're thrilled to be working with BBI Healthcare. As a client team, their energy and enthusiasm for developing category-defying work is inspiring and refreshing, and we can't wait to get started."

