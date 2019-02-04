Breakfast Briefing: Bud Light vs. Corn Growers in the more exciting Super Bowl matchup

Super Bowl LIII wasn’t exactly the offensive explosion that experts predicted, with the New England Patriots winning their sixth title by a record-low score of 13-3. Brands also mostly avoided fireworks during commercial breaks, eschewing politics and hot-button issues and going for laughs instead.

However, Bud Light’s advertising wasn’t a laughing matter if you’re a corn farmer. The beer brand’s claim that it is not brewed with corn syrup drew a quick and stinging rebuke from the National Corn Growers Association. The industry group shamed Bud Light on Twitter with the line, "America’s corn farmers are disappointed in you."

.@BudLight America’s corn farmers are disappointed in you. Our office is right down the road! We would love to discuss with you the many benefits of corn! Thanks @MillerLight and @CoorsLite for supporting our industry. https://t.co/6fIWtRdeeM — National Corn (NCGA) (@NationalCorn) February 4, 2019

These brands won’t get a ring, but Twitter has called them winners. Mr. Peanut drew the highest percentage of all brand-related tweets, according to the platform. The Bud Light crossover ad with HBO’s "Game of Thrones" prompted the highest velocity of tweets per minute. Marvel Studios’ ad resulted in the most retweets of a single tweet, and Frank’s Red Hot was the brand without an ad that drove the highest percentage of brand conversation.

If you thought that was nuts, see the extended cut with @AROD & @charliesheen here.



(No trash cans were harmed in the making of this #CrunchTime moment.) pic.twitter.com/QQWYRQg0wq — Mr. Peanut (@MrPeanut) February 4, 2019

Twitter is also full of food snobs. Former White House Press Secretary Dana Perino found this out the hard way after tweeting a picture of her Super Bowl queso. The platform also universally hated Maroon 5’s halftime show and was befuddled by Michelob’s ASMR ad.

The comments on this. ?? Foodie Twitter is BRUTAL. https://t.co/fUIQQ4EyXg — Jeremy Littau (@JeremyLittau) February 4, 2019

One of the best Super Bowl "ads" took place hours before the game on Broadway. Skittles put on a musical production slash self-deprecating ad about Super Bowl marketing, and it was legitimately fun, according to PRWeek’s Diana Bradley, who took in the show.