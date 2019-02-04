Lego plans in-store activation for movie sequel

Lego is celebrating the release of The Lego Movie 2 with two in-store activations in Newcastle and Manchester this month, created by The Producers at PrettyGreen.

Lego Master Builders from the US will build an eight-foot tall model of the film’s main character, Emmet, and fans will have a chance to join in on a first-come, first-served basis.

Fiona McPherson, Lego retail marketing manager, said: "This will be the first time The Lego Stores have brought our Master Builders to the UK and Germany for a long time and what better occasion than to celebrate the launch of The Lego Movie 2. The event is free to attend and will be a fantastic experience for Lego fans of all ages to get hands-on, build, get creative, as well as explore the new range of Lego sets from the movie."

The Newcastle event will take place at the Metrocentre on 9 and 10 February. The Manchester event will take place at the Arndale centre on 23 and 24 February.

Two similar events are planned in Munich and Oberhausen, Germany.

This article first appeared on PRWeek sister title Campaign