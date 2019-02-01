In brief: Women in PR picks committee members, rebrands for Clarity and THRSXTY, PR Agency One win

Women in PR adds committee members

Women in PR appointed three new committee members at its AGM, following a members’ vote. Kate Clark, founder and director of Kate Clark PR, was appointed membership secretary; PR consultant Davnet Doran was appointed deputy treasurer; and Kat McGettigan, head of consumer PR at Grayling, was appointed committee secretary. Since January 2018, Women in PR has grown its membership by 32 per cent to a total of 226 individual members, and has recruited new corporate members including Ketchum, Golin, MSL, Newgate and Playtime.

Clarity unveils new brand and website

Clarity has revealed a new brand identity and website, which focuses on working with high-growth tech firms and is a significant departure from its former incarnation. "This is certainly more of a revolution than an evolution," said Clarity founder and CEO Sami McCabe. "Our old brand and website were functional, but in reality totally inconsistent with the agency we’ve become and the agency we aspire to be. The visual identity we’re presenting to the world today more accurately reflects our culture, our values and our entrepreneurial spirit." The new brand direction was inspired by some of the world’s most successful b2b technology companies’ approach to branding, particularly the growing ‘consumerisation’ of brands like WeWork and Slack.

Former Reach editor-in-chief joins Champions

Leading East Midlands brand agency Champions (UK) has made a high-profile addition to its board. With more than three decades of media experience, former regional editor-in-chief at newspaper publisher Reach East Midlands, Steve Hall, has been appointed communications director. Hall has managed the editorial teams of titles including the Nottingham Post, Leicester Mercury and Derby Telegraph. In his new role at Champions, Hall will oversee the company’s strategic output, working closely with the PR, copywriting, social media and videography teams.

Gift card association chooses PR Agency One

The UK Gift Card and Voucher Association (UKGCVA) has appointed PR Agency One to enhance the reputation of the gift card and voucher industry among target audiences and key stakeholders. The UKGCVA is the trade body for gift cards and gift vouchers – a market which has attained double-digit growth over the past five years and is estimated to be worth over £6bn per year. The team at PR Agency One will work alongside the association to boost industry reputation and organisation membership and measure the impact of ongoing communications activity through its unique, in-house evaluation system.

KL hires director of financial comms

Financial PR consultancy KL Communications, has appointed Alex Hogan (above) as director of financial communications. Hogan joins from Unigestion, where he was responsible for developing and implementing the asset manager’s global media relations strategy. Prior to joining Unigestion in 2017, he spent more than three years as communications manager at the Investment Association, where he led the organisation’s trade media relations. "Alex brings a wealth of experience to our growing team," Jamie Legg, partner at KL Communications, said. "His knowledge of the investment industry is first rate, having worked in-house at an asset management group, as well as at the Investment Association."

THRSXTY adds vowels in rebrand

THRSXTY, the PR agency co-owned by the Exposure Group and CEO Oliver Wheeler, has announced a rebrand to THREESIXTY. Since Wheeler took over in January 2016, the agency has more than doubled in size, breaking through the £2m fee level in 2018 for the first time. It has expanded its services to include a reputation division and an experiential and design offering. The agency also has a team based in New York, serving international clients from the Exposure Group’s US offices. Wheeler said: "It turns out that I wasn’t the only one to find the old spelling a bit confusing, so I am delighted to welcome some vowels to THREESIXTY."

Liz Matthews PR adds Agent Provocateur

LMPR has been appointed to handle the press and VIP relations for luxury lingerie brand Agent Provocateur. LMPR will support across all communications for the brand, as it continues to break new ground with every collection. Founded in 1994, Agent Provocateur opened its first boutique in London’s Soho. Since then, the brand has gone on to become globally recognised and a British cult. LMPR described the brand as "provocative, theatrical, sensual and playful". "Agent Provocateur is known for its use of beautiful fabrications and craftsmanship combined with avant-garde fashion sense," it continued.