WE Communications shakes up leadership team

BELLEVUE, WA: WE Communications is shaking up its agency leadership with promotions for Kass Sells and Dawn Beauparlant as Alan VanderMolen departs the firm.

The promotions are effective immediately.

Kass Sells, president of North America, has been named global COO and president of international, while chief client officer Dawn Beauparlant was appointed North American president in addition to her current responsibilities.

Alan VanderMolen, international president, is leaving WE to pursue other opportunities, according to a statement from WE. An agency spokesperson said the firm and VanderMolen "have mutually decided to part ways."

Sells will oversee the firm’s EMEA and Asia-Pacific operations, the global development of WE’s integrated and analytics services, global marketing, and the recently acquired content shop Codeword, among other duties.

Beauparlant’s new responsibilities will include consumer, health, and technology in North America and regional business development, according to the statement.

WE Red Bridge CEO Penny Burgess, AvianWE Group CEO Nitin Mantri, WE Buchan CEO Rebecca Wilson, and WATATAWA managing partner Simon Pangrazio will take on additional responsibilities, but their titles will not change.

This month, WE acquired content marketing agency Codeword.

WE reported 2017 revenue of $110.4 million, up 8% from the year prior.