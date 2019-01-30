That Twitter thread mocking Peloton ads even made its head of marketing laugh

NEW YORK: Does Peloton have plans for spinning the viral Twitter thread making fun of its workout ads?

No, the exercise brand is just planning to ride out the social media sensation.

Peloton SVP and head of global brand marketing Carolyn Tisch Blodgett said she found the viral tweet thread making fun of Peloton’s workout ads funny. However, Peloton, the startup known for its exercise bikes and treadmills, is not planning to respond as a brand to the fervor.

"I personally found it very funny, but was also proud to see Peloton become a big enough brand that it is now part of the cultural conversation," she said.

Tisch Blodgett wasn’t the only one who found the tweets, posted by Twitter user @ClueHeywood, humorous. The tweets were posted on Sunday and Monday, roasting Peloton ads by depicting its bikes in eye-rollingly extravagant settings.

@ClueHeywood wrote very short stories describing what was going on in each image, flush with fictional insight into the filthy rich, laughably unrelatable lifestyle of the person in each picture.

I had my carpenter build a $9,000 finished wood riser for my Peloton bike in my glass-enclosed zen garden/home gym pic.twitter.com/VJSOjctYtO — Clue Heywood (@ClueHeywood) January 28, 2019

The first tweet in the thread alone received more than 2,300 retweets and 113,000 likes. However, the mockery prompted less-than-kind headlines for the brand’s marketing strategy. For instance, Fast Company wrote, "You will never look at a Peloton ad the same way again (i.e., without laughing)"; and The Daily Dot posited, "Peloton bikes get roasted for being rich people’s playthings."

"I am sure this will not be our last opportunity to hear feedback on our coveted brand product," said Tisch Blodgett.