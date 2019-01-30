Breakfast Briefing: Cola Wars II in Atlanta

Gen Xers and older Millennials remember the "cola wars," a series of marketing volleys between Coca-Cola and PepsiCo in the 1980s. Cola Wars II is taking place this week in Atlanta ahead of Super Bowl LIII with PepsiCo placing snarky ads around the hometown of Coca-Cola.

Atlanta is gearing up for one of the biggest battles the dirty South has ever seen. No, not that little football game between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams. It's the soft drink showdown:



Coke vs. Pepsi. https://t.co/gmIFUmCjIz — FOX43 Sports (@FOX43Sports) January 30, 2019

Roger Goodell has a press conference scheduled for 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Four days before the big game, the question on everyone’s mind is whether the NFL commissioner will address the blown call in the NFC Championship game that likely cost the New Orleans Saints a ticket to Super Bowl LIII. Meanwhile, halftime act Maroon 5 has cancelled their pre-game press conference amid criticism of Big Boi and Travis Scott performing amid the NFL’s legal dispute with Colin Kaepernick.

U-turn. Facebook has decided to pull its iOS Research App just hours after defending the app, which gathered considerable personal information from user’s phones. TechCrunch reported on Tuesday that Facebook had been paying users as young as 13 to install the application. Analysts have predicted that Facebook will post solid Q4 earnings after the market closes on Wednesday despite a year of mishandled crises.

Apple is facing criticism for taking more than a week to address a flaw that allows users to listen in on another person via FaceTime before the recipient of the video call picks up. A 14-year-old in Arizona discovered the flaw on January 19, and his mother alerted the company the next day, according to The New York Times.

Real talk from former key Hillary Clinton aide Philippe Reines about Howard Schultz: "Howard Schultz is a jackass," he said, via Axios. "He’s arrogant and wealthy, and those people tend not to see the world as it is." Former Obama communications aide Bill Burton is getting grief from fellow Democrats for advising Schultz’s bid amid widespread consensus that the former Starbucks CEO would split the anti-Trump vote with a theoretical independent 2020 run.