eBay UK comms chief departs

Hutton-Potts (pictured) joined the online auction site in 2008, initially as senior manager, UK consumer PR, and was in her most recent role for almost four years.

She was previously head of brand PR at Vodafone in Australia and before that worked at Ogilvy PR in the country.

PRWeek contacted eBay to ask about Hutton-Potts’ replacement but had received no response at the time of publication. Hutton-Potts also did not comment.

Yesterday the company reported record earnings in its fourth quarter and 2018 full-year results, paying its first ever dividend as sales rose 6.3 per cent to $2.88bn in the three months to 31 December 2018.

EBay, which is listed on Nasdaq in the US, today announced a change in its free listings policy from March that will give users 1,000 free listings per month – the current limit is 20.

