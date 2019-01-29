Breakfast Briefing: 5 things to know Tuesday

Enter PRWeek’s March/April issue cover contest. PRWeek is asking the industry for imaginative and compelling covers for our issue celebrating the Hall of Femme and Women to Watch honorees. Two members of the winning team will receive tickets to PRWeek's 2019 Hall of Femme and Women to Watch event and a $500 Amex gift card.

Cisco has consolidated its corporate PR, technology PR, and corporate social media work with FleishmanHillard. Cisco selected Fleishman following a review of its global corporate communications PR partners. Most recently, Brunswick Group ran the company’s corporate PR, Text100 ran tech PR, and Golin ran corporate social media.

Dentsu digital shop 360i has launched a PR division. Led by Corey Martin, 360i’s PR team has been in development for the past year. The practice has a headcount of 16, with half dedicated to PR and the other half to influencer marketing.

A casual comms approach can fall flat as Jerome Powell, chair of the Federal Reserve has found. The Wall Street Journal reports that Powell thinks of himself as a plain speaker, but sometimes the markets aren’t sure what he’s trying to say.

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz got an initial reaction to his political aspirations at a Union Square bookstore last night when a heckler called Schultz an "egotistical billionaire a–hole." (New York Post) Schultz was launching a nationwide tour to promote his new book. The heckler also suggested Schultz "Go back to Davos with the other billionaire elite, who think they know how to run the world." Schultz had discussed his White House ambitions in a 60 Minutes interview that aired Sunday night.