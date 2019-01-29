Next 15: 'We continue to outrun sector averages'

The group – which last September announced the merger of its PR agencies Text 100 and Bite - said it anticipates results will be in line with the Board’s expectations when they are announced in early April.

"The Board expects the group to make further good progress in the year ahead," Next 15 said.

The statement says organic growth has been supplemented by acquisitions in the period including Activate, a digitally driven consultancy, and Planning-Inc, which designs and builds data platforms for the marketing organisations of large brands.

The group also said it intends to reorganise its data businesses under the MIG brand into "one consistent brand" in the coming months, "to offer customers a more tightly integrated set of services in Europe and the US".

Net debt is expected to be around £5m at 31 January, when the company’s reporting year ends.

Chairman Richard Eyre said: "The group continues to deliver above-industry-average organic growth. This is large part due to its focus on data and technology to re-enforce its creative capabilities. With the geopolitical landscape remaining in flux, clients are looking for greater certainty from their marketing programmes, which our agencies and data businesses are proving able to provide."

Next 15 had earlier reported a sharp rise in profit and revenue in the first six months of 2018 - with growth led by the UK business and a more mixed performance in the US.