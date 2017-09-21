Brand Film Festival London - enter now to avoid late fees

'Early bird' entries must be submitted by Thursday (31 January). Any submissions after this date, but before the late deadline of 12 February, will be subject to late fees.

Now in its third year, Brand Film Festival London will showcase Europe’s most artistic, creative and effective work through branded content films - from three-second clips to long-form documentaries.

The festival will honour the agencies, brands, filmmakers and storytellers behind the films, which will be screened at the Brand Film Fesival event at Hawker House, London, on 1 May 2019.

As well as the Awards announcements, the day will include showcases of the shortlisted films, plus presentations from top speakers about the art and craft of brand films.

There are 28 categories in total, spanning business, lifestyle, entertainment and other genres.

Four new People and Agencies categories have been added for 2019:

Brand of the year

Creative agency of the year

PR agency of the year

Media production company of the year

All films debuting during the 2018 calendar year are eligible.

For full information visit brandfilmfestival.co.uk



