UK agency wins prestigious Australian tourism PR account

The Brighter Group, an independent travel and tourism PR and marketing specialist, will focus on promoting New South Wales as "an exciting and diverse destination for UK travellers".

As well as highlighting New South Wales’ well-known attractions, which include Sydney, the Blue Mountains, Hunter Valley wineries and the Snowy Mountains, the agency will also highlight the broad scope of lesser-known and state-wide experiences.

Regional highlights include the Kangaroo Valley region, north coast regions that take in Byron Bay and Coffs Harbour, as well the south coast.

The Brighter Group will also promote the state’s leading annual event, Vivid Sydney, which is the world’s largest festival of light.

"As travel sector specialists we have extensive experience in generating widespread coverage, building and nurturing media relationships and, ultimately, driving destination visitor numbers," said Debbie Flynn, managing partner of The Brighter Group.

Destination New South Wales CEO Sandra Chipchase added: "Our aim for 2019 is to educate and inspire first-time travellers to discover Sydney and regional New South Wales, as well as encouraging those who have already visited to come back and explore the State further.

"It’s so important to us that the region is represented by a team that knows and loves the destination, which makes this appointment such a great fit for us."

Horse Head Rock in Bermagui on Sydney's south coast. Photos: @arvind