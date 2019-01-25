Flack on Friday: PR chief's Question Time turn, w@nky Instagramming, fake news funny

Iain's Question Time has come

Cicero Group executive chairman Iain Anderson had a star turn on Question Time last night, joining the panel that included MPs Suella Braverman and John Healey, Observer journalist Sonia Sodha, and LBC radio presenter Nick Ferrari.

Wonderful being with Fiona Bruce tonight @bbcquestiontime pic.twitter.com/KXFfQApurf — Iain Anderson (@iain_w_anderson) January 25, 2019

Anderson admitted to Flack that the experience was "sensory overload from start to finish", but he certainly appeared measured and confident as the topics ranged from social media bullying, mental health support, older drivers, and, well, you know. He didn’t hold back regarding his view of our current political leaders.

Among the more understated highlights were when, in reference to the topic of whether older drivers are a menace following Prince Philip’s recent collision, the Cicero boss stated "I agree with Nick". It was a reference to fellow panellist Ferrari, of course, but brought back echoes of simpler times at the start of the decade when Lib Dem Nick Clegg was storming the General Election campaign.

Anyway, Anderson certainly did enough to impress fellow industry chiefs, as this tweet from Lansons CEO Tony Langham contests.

Kudos @iain_w_anderson for appearing on #bbcqt, you can already change your twitter bio to "described by Fiona Bruce as a PR mogul"#PublicRelations — Tony Langham (@TonyLangham) January 24, 2019

Dav’s next move

Flack has a (belated) apology to make. It turns out his sources that suggested former M&C Saatchi PR MD Davnet Doran may be joining fellow Unity alumna Nik Govier in the latter’s new PR agency turned out to be false (Katy Stolliday’s involvement in the venture was true, however).

This one is also verifiably true: having started working with Fanclub PR as a non-exec, Flack has learned that Doran has now also picked up a new part-time contract gig working in-house at Britvic.

The Tenth Man's Tenth Man

Creative PR agency The Tenth Man, launched last summer by ex Paddy Power marketer Ken Robertson, has made its 10th hire - ex Freuds comms expert Noel Parsons (almost pictured). The Dublin-HQd agency is quickly expanding its UK operation led by PR & creative director Lewis Davey, who said, soberly: "We planned to have a big celebration for our 10th hire but most of the office is doing dry Jan, so maybe we'll give Noel a vegan sausage roll or something. We're really excited to have Noel on board, he brings a wealth of experience leading global brand activations and we can't wait to get started."

Flack wonders if the agency will be changing its name to The Eleventh Man after its next hire, just to get into Flack.

The wankiest Instagram account of all time

Is this the wankiest Instagram account of all time? The Romans' associate director Lucy McGettigan certainly thinks so. Tweet Flack your own entries for The Wankiest Instagram Accounts of All Time to @prweekuknews.

I’ve found it. I’ve found the wankiest Instagram account of all time. This woman charges $24.99 a month ?? pic.twitter.com/csF8vyfXFK — Lucy McGettigan (@LucyMcGetts) January 24, 2019

'All f*cking Ds'

The Talker Tailor Trouble Maker team pulled off the most amusing presentation at the Creative Shootout after his slide deck got muddled. The softly spoken agency head, Steve Strickland, was worried everyone would give his team’s presentation "all f*cking Ds".

At the live pitching event, members of the audience judged entries on an A, B, C, D basis straight after presentation with results immediately displayed on the big screen. After a slight technical tweak, the Trouble Makers pulled off a slick presentation to get the Free Plastic movement to piggyback off Red Nose Day. It scored the highest marks in the audience.

Another interesting take on the brief was one agency’s attempt to get the public to boycott a British institution in their bid to pressure companies to ditch plastic.

PRWeek was surprised the innocent tea bag contains plastic, but even more surprised it was used at the poster child of evil plastic waste.

All presentations were wonderful and incredible given that teams only had four hours to conceive the ideas and create a slide deck to present them.

Congratulations to Wire for winning, but the champions of the night was surely the creativity that our industry displayed in solving a serious global problem – plastic waste.

Underrated tweet (or is it?)

Flack was disappointed to see such a lack of Twitter reaction to Kaizo MD Rhodri Harris's excellent response to PRWeek's story on the government's 'fake news unit' earlier this week. Rhodri, you are appreciated here: