Tarte Cosmetics hires Melissa Sgaglione-Seganti as comms head

NEW YORK: Tarte Cosmetics has hired Melissa Sgaglione-Seganti to lead communications.

She is reporting to Tarte CMO Candace Craig Bulishak and handling all events, PR, influencer relations, partnerships, and integrated social media marketing, she said via email.

Sgaglione-Seganti declined to comment further.

Most recently, she was head of U.S. marketing at women’s fitness apparel brand Sweaty Betty for more than three years. Before that, Sgaglione-Seganti worked at DKC for five years, most recently as a VP, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Tarte CEO Maureen Kelly founded the company in 2000. The makeup has an in-store presence in about 10 countries and an ecommerce site that ships to 192 countries, it said in a statement.

Earlier this month, when a picture of an egg became the most-liked post on Instagram, Tarte was one of the brands that jumped on the phenomenon with a fun and timely tweet.