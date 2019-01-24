The PR Week Davos Edition 1.24.2019: Craig Buchholz

Added 4 hours ago by PRWeek Staff

Procter & Gamble's Craig Buchholz explains to PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett why it's so vital for the CPG behemoth to have a strong presence at Davos and the importance of purpose in business and marketing.

Audio

Download

CraigBuchholz.MP3

Craig Buchholz, global CCO of Procter & Gamble, explains to PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett why it's so vital for the CPG behemoth to have a strong presence at Davos, the importance of purpose in business and marketing, and how he's able to juggle quarterly financial results while hanging in the Swiss Alps. Buchholz also talks about the much-discussed Gillette We Believe ad that has dominated news headlines over the past two weeks. 

