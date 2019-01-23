Hunter PR names Heddy Parker DeMaria as first chief insights officer

NEW YORK: Hunter Public Relations has appointed Heddy Parker DeMaria to the newly created position of chief insights officer.

DeMaria started in the position this month, reporting to partner Erin Hanson. DeMaria is responsible for stewarding a team working on consumer and market insights and program measurement across Hunter teams and clients.

"This role is an investment Hunter is making because they recognize that in order to earn consumer attention, data-backed insights are just becoming that much more important," said DeMaria. "It becomes so critical for fueling creativity, inspiring ideas, and optimizing work."

DeMaria has two direct reports and 25 indirect reports. She is developing a "unique infrastructure" that will be used by most of Hunter’s staffers to maximize the level of understanding and utility behind measurement information, data, and insights for the firm’s clients, she said.

Since early 2018, DeMaria had been working with Hunter as a consultant, working with clients that "didn’t necessarily invest in their own consumer insight departments themselves," she said.

Previously, DeMaria was VP of consumer and customer insights at Pinnacle Foods.

"Pinnacle Foods brought me on-board right after its IPO in 2013 to create and build out the [the consumer and customer insights team] and fuel the consumer insight process within the organization," DeMaria said.

Before that, she worked at Kraft Foods, most recently as director of consumer insights and strategy for Kraft Biscuit.

"I have known Hunter throughout most of my career, having known them from back when I worked at Kraft," DeMaria said. "I am excited to have the opportunity to bring my skills and work among some of the most creative people I have ever been able to work with."

Hunter, which has offices in New York and London, posted a revenue decrease of 6% in 2017 to $22.16 million.